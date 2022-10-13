COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of interior Sindh
11:03 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of interior Sindh
NAUSHAHRO FEROZE – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh on Thursday, according to the military's media wing.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the top general met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Naushahro Feroze.

COAS Bajwa also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army will continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they are rehabilitated.

Later, he was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on his arrival, the Army chief was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

