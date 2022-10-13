COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of interior Sindh
Share
NAUSHAHRO FEROZE – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh on Thursday, according to the military's media wing.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the top general met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Naushahro Feroze.
COAS Bajwa also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army will continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they are rehabilitated.
Later, he was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.
Earlier on his arrival, the Army chief was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.
Malala visits Sindh flood-hit areas to drum up ... 11:44 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala visited the tent city of Dadu to interact with ...
- COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of interior Sindh11:03 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
-
- IHC seeks report over issuance of identity card to MQM founder09:54 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar heckled at US airport (VIDEO)09:32 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and ...08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Mahira Khan responds to Hrithik Roshan's comment09:09 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022