White House releases Pictures of Donald Trump meeting Pak PM, and Army Chief

White House has shared pictures of high-level meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir.

The Oval Office meeting, attended by just five officials, also included Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the American side, with Pakistan represented by Sharif and Munir. Additionally, FBI Director Kash Patel met with the Pakistani delegation.

The slides show cordial and engaged discussion, with President Trump, Prime Minister Sharif, and Field Marshal Munir seen standing together, consulting over key issues.

The meeting took place in Washington on the sidelines of the 80th annual United Nations General Assembly, highlighting ongoing US-Pakistan diplomatic engagement.