Trump tells US business giants to invest in Pakistan after historic meeting, says PM

NEW JERSEY – President Donald Trump personally called on American companies to immediately invest in Pakistan, calling this meeting as a “historic milestone” for bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed this, showing exciting investment opportunities in agriculture, IT, minerals, and energy, with mineral pricing to be negotiated fairly between the two nations. He stressed that future trade agreements will be mutually beneficial, promising balanced cooperation across sectors.

The premier called reception in US “unprecedented in 40 years,” rivaling even his experiences in Saudi Arabia. He hailed Pakistan Army under Field Marshal Asim Munir for averting potential conflict with India and acknowledged the U.S.’s key role in facilitating the May 10 ceasefire.

At the White House, Shehbaz and Munir were welcomed warmly by Trump during a 1-hour-and-20-minute Oval Office meeting, also attended by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and trade, with Shehbaz personally inviting Trump to visit Pakistan.

Shehbaz praised Trump’s “bold and decisive” leadership, crediting him with preventing a major South Asian crisis. He expressed gratitude for the trade agreement, noting that under Trump, Pak-U.S. relations could grow stronger and deliver equitable benefits to both nations.

In a separate informal meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Shehbaz was applauded for his UN speech, and both leaders reaffirmed continued bilateral cooperation.