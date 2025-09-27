Donald Trump’s Fighter Jet Pin on coat sparks social media mockery of India

ISLAMABAD – The historic meeting at White House between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump grabbed global attention, but not for reasons you might expect.

As the high-profile huddle included Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, US Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, social media erupted over a little detail, which was a pin on Trump’s coat shaped like an F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

The Oval Office meeting saw cameras zoom in on the pin, leaving viewers puzzled. Why was American president sporting a jet along with the US flag? Social media was quick to speculate.

Some claimed it was a nod to Pakistan’s victories in aerial combat against India, while others suggested Trump was sending a subtle message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One Indian user even tagged Modi on Twitter, calling it “a very big signal.”

As the online frenzy grew, White House stepped in to clarify. The fighter jet pin, it turned out, was a gift Trump had received during a previous meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and was purely a symbol of Turkish aerospace.

Adding to the drama, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the Oval Office for his own meeting immediately after Trump’s session with Erdoğan—making it a day packed with symbolism, speculation, and high-stakes diplomacy.