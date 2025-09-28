Gold Price Today in Pakistan – Latest Gold Update – 28 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trend over past week, in line with gains in the international market.

Over the weekend, the price of gold per tola rose to Rs397,700, up by Rs1,900 and the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1,629, settling at Rs340,963.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs397,700 364,191 347,637 297,975 Per 10 Gram Rs340,963 312,244 298,051 255,472

According to market data, gold prices showed notable fluctuations throughout the week. Rates remained steady at Rs388,600 per tola on 17 and 18 September before inching up to Rs390,300 on 20 September. The momentum continued, with a sharper rise to Rs393,700 on 22 September.

The highest level was recorded on 23 and 24 September at Rs398,800, before easing slightly to Rs396,800 on 25 September. Despite the dip, the overall trend reflected a bullish week for the precious metal.

Silver also followed the upward trajectory, with its per tola price gaining Rs105 to close at Rs4,704.

Market observers link massive surge to volatility in the global bullion market, currency fluctuations, and safe-haven demand amid economic uncertainty.