Web Desk
11:44 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Malala visits Sindh flood-hit areas to drum up global support
KARACHI – Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala visited the tent city of Dadu to interact with people affected by deadly flooding in a bid to shore up international aid.

Malala, who was accompanied by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Education Minister and singer turned philanthropist Shehzad Roy, visited the Chhandan area of Juhi and lamented the devastation caused by the unprecedented deluges.

She also interacted with families, especially school-going children while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah heaped praise on Malala for being vocal about the catastrophe.

Sindh CM spokesperson said provincial education minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, apprised Malala about the flood’s impact on schools in the region. The Oxford graduate expressed her concern over the impact of floods on minors.

She visited the region as the education sector has been badly impacted by the flood; reports claimed that thousands of schools have been damaged or destroyed in the region of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Almost half of the schools in the Sindh province are now temporary shelters or response centers after floods.

The 25-year-old returned to her homeland on the 10th anniversary of being shot in Swat by a Taliban for her advocacy for girls’ education.  

