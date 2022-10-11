Malala Yousufzai lands in Pakistan to visit flood-hit areas
Share
KARACHI – Nobel prize winner and social activist Malala Yousufzai reached Pakistan on Tuesday to visit the flood-hit areas of the country.
Malala landed in Karachi along with her parents amid tight security.
Nobel laureate and girls' education campaigner is visiting the flood-affected areas to raise international awareness regarding the devastation caused by climate change in the South Asian nation.
School van driver dead, students injured in Swat ... 08:44 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
PESHAWAR – A driver was killed and two students sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a ...
Yousufzai is expected to extend assistance from the Malala Fund for flood relief.
Pakistan witnessed more than usual monsoon rains this season that sparked countrywide flooding and left a third of the nation underwater, causing damage to standing crops and roads and rail tracks in Sindh and Balochistan.
In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.
US trio wins 2022 Nobel Prize in economics 09:55 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
STOCKHOLM – Three US-based academics have won the Nobel Economics Prize 2022 “for research on banks and ...
- Hanif Cricket Academy lifts KSM Lahore Women Cup 2022 trophy11:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s remarks about IIOJK10:38 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Malala Yousufzai lands in Pakistan to visit flood-hit areas10:04 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 October 202209:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Rekha celebrates 68th birthday09:25 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Bilal Lashari reveals marriage plans in latest TV interview09:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaq cut a rug to 'Khalibali'11:31 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022