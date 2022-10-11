Malala Yousufzai lands in Pakistan to visit flood-hit areas 
10:04 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – Nobel prize winner and social activist Malala Yousufzai reached Pakistan on Tuesday to visit the flood-hit areas of the country.

Malala landed in Karachi along with her parents amid tight security. 

Nobel laureate and girls' education campaigner is visiting the flood-affected areas to raise international awareness regarding the devastation caused by climate change in the South Asian nation.

Yousufzai is expected to extend assistance from the Malala Fund for flood relief.

Pakistan witnessed more than usual monsoon rains this season that sparked countrywide flooding and left a third of the nation underwater, causing damage to standing crops and roads and rail tracks in Sindh and Balochistan.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

