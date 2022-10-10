School van driver dead, students injured in Swat on 10th anniversary of Malala attack
PESHAWAR – A driver was killed and two students sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a school van in the mountainous region of Swat, just a day after the 10th anniversary of a militant attack on Pakistani Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was marked.
Police said that the firing incident occurred in Swat’s Guli Bagh area outside the Knowledge City School, adding that over 15 students were inside the vehicle at the time of the attack.
Videos and photos shared on social media show the injured students are being shifted to hospital for treatment as they are covered in blood due to bullet wounds.
The attack has sparked protests in the region, with demonstrators demanding arrest of people involved in the terrorist activity.
A larger number of people, including students and teachers, are staging protest in Mingora, saying they will not end the protest until the arrest of the terrorist.
They also chanted slogans demanding peace in Swat and Malakand Division as reports claimed that law and order situation is deteriorating due to resurgence of terrorists, a claim that is rejected by government.
The mountainous region faced a severe wave of terrorism earlier this decade when Malala was attacked on way back to home from School in 2012.
The attack on school van in Swat comes amid reports that Malala is expected to visit Pakistan to meet the flood-hit people.
The youngest Noble peace prize winner last visited Pakistan in 2016 as she has been living in the USA since she had been shifted there for treatment after the terrorist attack.
