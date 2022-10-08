Two terrorists killed, three Pakistani soldiers injured in Swat operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in an area of Swat, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops near Rahimabad bypass and in retaliatory firing two militants were killed.

Three soldiers, including Pakistan Army Captain Zulfiqar, sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have launched search operation in the area.

The two killed suspects were facilitators of a terrorist group.