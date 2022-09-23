#Securityforces kill three terrorists in Lakki Marwat, #Swat operations

#Securityforces kill three terrorists in Lakki Marwat, #Swat operations
RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Sheikh Badin Mountains, District Lakki Marwat.

According to the ISPR, Army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement Sheikh Badin Mountains.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killings and terrorist activities against security forces.

In another statement said that a high profile terrorist was killed during an Intelligence Based Operation in Charbagh district Swat.

The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation over suspected presence of a high profile terrorist in general area Charbagh, Swat District.Weapon and ammunition were also recoveredfrom the killed terrorist.The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

