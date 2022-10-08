Helicopter with Imran Khan onboard makes emergency landing in DI Khan
Share
PESHAWAR - A helicopter with PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after it developed technical fault on Saturday.
Khan, who is holding rallies in various cities to prepare his party workers for an anti-government movement, was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault.
The pilot, however, managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village. Videos shared on social media show the PTI chief stepping out of the helicopter and villagers coming towards him.
Imran Khan’s helicopter lands in a small village near Adyala, Khan mingled with locals and had chat with them.— Farid Ahmed (Qureshi) (@FaridQureshi_UK) October 8, 2022
Name any other Pakistani leader who can do that…! pic.twitter.com/lp6ZGFDjsv
Later, the former prime minister departed for Bani Gala from the village by road.
Clip of Imran Khan offering prayers in helicopter ... 01:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A video of the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan praying salah (Namaz) in a helicopter went ...
- World’s 'highest-altitude' cricket stadium inaugurated in northern ...08:43 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Muslim World League launches relief campaign for victims of Pakistan ...07:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- World Bank announces $2 billion support for flood-hit Pakistan07:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Helicopter with Imran Khan onboard makes emergency landing in DI Khan06:56 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Two terrorists killed, three Pakistani soldiers injured in Swat ...06:22 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees to feature on new game show titled 'The Ultimate ...05:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Aima Baig breaks silence on how cheating controversy took toll on ...04:48 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Watch – Hira Mani narrowly escapes fall during talk show03:18 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022