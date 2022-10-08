Helicopter with Imran Khan onboard makes emergency landing in DI Khan
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Helicopter with Imran Khan onboard makes emergency landing in DI Khan
PESHAWAR - A helicopter with PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after it developed technical fault on Saturday.

Khan, who is holding rallies in various cities to prepare his party workers for an anti-government movement, was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault. 

The pilot, however, managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village. Videos shared on social media show the PTI chief stepping out of the helicopter and villagers coming towards him.

Later, the former prime minister departed for Bani Gala from the village by road.

