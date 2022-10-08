Muslim World League launches relief campaign for victims of Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD – The Muslim World League on Saturday launched a campaign to ensure provision of food, shelter and other basic needs to people affected by floods in Pakistan.

The campaign was launched by Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League, in Islamabad.

Abnormal rains and subsequent floods have killed over 1,700 people and affected more than 33 million in Pakistan since mid-June. The South Asian country is receiving assistance from international community for rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Al-Issa reached Pakistan on Thursday to review the condition of flood-hit people in various cities and villages.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the general secretary at his office in the federal capital.

"We highly appreciate the delegations of the Association in this difficult circumstance that our country is going through," the premier said during the meeting.

"I proudly follow your efforts, and we thank you for your great role in bringing together the nation’s scholars and highlighting the true face of Islam."

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting dignitary said: "We are proud of the performance of our Islamic and humanitarian duty towards our brothers, which represents the compassion and affection of Muslims among themselves".

Dr Al-Issa also thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for the warm welcome accorded to him by Pakistan and its people.