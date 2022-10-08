UNGA adopts resolution urging world to scale up aid for flood-hit Pakistan

UNGA adopts resolution urging world to scale up aid for flood-hit Pakistan
NEW YORK – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution, calling for increased global financial support after massive floods killed more than 1,700 people in Pakistan.

The resolution, passed by consensus in the 193-member body, emphasized the necessity to help the flood-hit country rebuild after huge floods that left a third of the country under water.

It added the need for continued cooperation between the Pakistani government and the relevant organisations throughout the ongoing relief operations and rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in a manner that enhanced resilience and reduced vulnerability to future natural hazards.

United Nations Chief Ant­ónio Guterres, while speaking in favour of the resolution, said the scaling calamities in South Asian country can linger for years, maintaining that massive guidance and support to the government of Pakistan are need of the hour.

The UN was informed that deluges in South Asian nation had claimed some 1,700 lives, destroyed or damaged 2 million homes, and left one-third of the country submerged in fetid, stagnant water.

UNGA also encouraged the member states, and humanitarian organisations to work together to address the different needs of the affected populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Akram while addressing UNGA pointed out the attention of the member states toward the destruction wrought by unprecedented floods.

He mentioned that the total estimated damage caused by this calamity is $32 billion, around 10 percent of the country’s GDP.

Countries, like Pakistan, which confront such climate-induced disasters, should not be left to fend for themselves, Munir Akram said, as he stressed formation of global mechanisms to enable climate-struck countries to access resources to mitigate the impacts of the ever more frequent and more intense climate disasters and to recover quickly.

He also paid tribute to UN Secretary-General Guterres for his timely visit to Pakistan to personally convey his solidarity and issue a call for assistance.

