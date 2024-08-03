Viral video shows Rana Sanaullah enjoying boat ride in Paris

A video of Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, went viral on social media, showing him enjoying a boat ride with his wife in Paris.
The video surfaced on TikTok during Sanaullah's visit to attend the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Conference and the Paris Olympics.
As the video spread, it drew criticism from his political opponents, who accused the senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of "enjoying family vacations" in Paris at the taxpayers' expense while attending official events.
Sanaullah, who also holds the position of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, traveled to the French capital last month on an official visit. He was there to attend the opening ceremony of the international multi-sports event alongside Pakistani athletes.
He also represented Pakistan at the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers' Meeting on July 24-25.
During his visit, the federal minister attended the "Change The Game" Ministerial Forum at UNESCO, where he participated in discussions focused on "leveraging quality physical education and sport for sustainable social legacies," as reported by state broadcaster PTV.
