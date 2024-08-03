Pakistan football team now out of Norway Cup title race

Pakistan's street football team was narrowly defeated by Club Forde in the semifinal of the Norway Cup on Friday, losing 3-4 in a penalty shootout. The match initially ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time, with Mohammad Adeel scoring the equalizing goal for Pakistan in the second half.
Despite the defeat, Muslim Hands Pakistan, the non-government organization sponsoring the Pakistani street footballers, praised the team for their remarkable resilience and skill.
Pakistan had hoped to win the title this year after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition. The loss to Club Forde was reminiscent of last year's final, where Pakistan also suffered a heartbreaking defeat in a penalty shootout.
The Pakistan team will now play against Norway's Sutra Club for third place on Saturday.
In previous tournaments, Pakistan finished as runners-up in the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar, runners-up in the 2018 edition in Russia, and third in the 2014 edition in Brazil.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
