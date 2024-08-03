Pakistani, Turkish navies hold expert-level talks on joint operations

The Pakistan and Turkish navies held staff-level expert talks on Saturday, according to an official statement, to discuss matters of professional interest and cooperation. The two naval forces have a strong and evolving relationship, particularly in defense production and military exercises.

Turkey is building state-of-the-art corvette ships for Pakistan. These fast and highly maneuverable vessels are typically used for coastal defense, patrol, and escort missions. Additionally, the two navies regularly engage in joint military exercises, exchange expertise, and collaborate at the operational level, highlighting their strong military ties.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), stated that "Chief of Staff of the Turkish Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem, visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad," where he was received by Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami.

"The sixth staff-level expert talks between the Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy were held," the statement added. "During the talks, extensive discussions were held on joint operations, training, and technical fields."

Vice Admiral Ozdem praised the Pakistan Navy's efforts in maintaining maritime security in the region.

The day before, Pakistani and Turkish naval ships conducted coordinated patrols and naval drills in the North Arabian Sea to enhance interoperability between the two forces.

