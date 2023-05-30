Malaysia seizes PIA plane over non-payment of lease dues 

KARACHI – Malaysia has seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 aircraft at the Kuala Lumpur Airport due to non-payment of aircraft lease dues.

The plane of the national carrier was seized on the orders of a local Malaysian court over the non-payment of $4 million.

It is for the second time that a PIA plane has been seized in the same. Previously, it was stopped from flying after the passengers had boarded the plane. However, Pakistan at that time used diplomatic channels to assure payment of dues and get permission for the flight.

Following the seizure of the plane, the PIA sent another plane to Kuala Lumpur to airlift Pakistan crew and passengers stranded in Sri Lankan following the incident.

A PIA spokesperson told media the Boeing 777 aircraft was owned by the PIA, adding that the engine leasing company submitted false facts and figures to get stay order. He said the PIA had cleared the dues.

The spokesperson said the national carrier had approached the Malaysian court to take up the matter.