China’s Shenzhou 16 mission blasts off to space with first civilian astronaut onboard

BEIJING – China launched Shenzhou 16 mission on Tuesday as its space race with the US picked up pace in recent times.
It is for the first time that China has sent a civilian into orbit as the country has been following its strategy to send a crewed mission to the moon and to mount a moon base in the coming years.
As Bejing aimed to enlarge its lastingly inhabited space station, three astronauts, including a civilian, blasted off to Tiangong space station, in the second in-orbit crew rotation. A Chinese professor is the first civilian to be on a spaceflight as all previous members were members of China’s People’s Liberation Army.
Shenzhou-16 spacecraft dubbed as Divine Vessel took off into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China. The new members will reinstate the 3-member crew of the Shenzhou-15, who arrived at the space station last year.
Amid the space race, China is slated to send another crewed mission to space in 2023 as the East Asian nation has been pushing it all for development opportunities in space.
Beijing achieved significant progress in its space program and has achieved several noteworthy milestones. The county’s first manned space mission started in 90s, and first crewed mission, took place in October 2003, as China was the third country to send humans into space.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
