Pakistan

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi arrested again soon after release from Adiala Jail

04:47 PM | 30 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi was arrested again Tuesday soon after he was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Jail authorities said the former minister was released after completion of detention period. As soon as he came out of the jail, a team of the Rawalpindi police took him into custody and shifted him to unknown place.

The development comes as Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued an order for further 15 days detention of the political leader.

Afridi and his wife were first arrested from their house in Islamabad on May 16 in wake of the violent incidents witnessed on May 9 when the PTI supported staged protests against the arrest of their party chief Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the release of his wife from the jail.

As crackdown continues against the PTI leaders and workers, several party stalwarts, including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail, have parted ways with Imran Khan.

Advertisement

