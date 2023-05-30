Woman gives birth on plane mid-flight forcing emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A plane of the Qatar Airlines made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after a woman gave birth mid-flight.

An official of the Civil Aviation Authority said the flight was enroute to Manila, Philippines, from Doha, the capital city of Qatar when it received emergency call from the pilot, who sought permission for landing at the Jinnah International Airport.

He said the foreign national woman, identified as Barmosello, gave birth to the baby during the flight, adding that they both mother and child had been shifted to hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

In 2016, a woman gave birth to a premature but healthy baby girl mid-flight while travelling from the United Arab Emirates to the Philippines, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in India.