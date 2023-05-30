Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

Ali Zafar, a multi-talented Pakistani artist known for his prowess as a singer, actor, model, producer, screenwriter and painter, has made a significant contribution to both Lollywood and Bollywood, amassing a huge and dedicated fanbase.

Recently, the Teefa In Trouble actor, singer and songwriter, has been enjoying his time in Cannes, France. He shared glimpses of his experience through captivating stories, showcasing clear blue waters from his hotel.

Amidst the scenic beauty and glamorous atmosphere, Zafar took a moment to express his deep longing for his beloved wife, Ayesha Fazli.

They got married in 2009 and have two children together, a son named Azaan Zafar and a daughter named Alyza Zafar. Fazli prefers to maintain a low profile and is not actively involved in the entertainment industry. She has supported Zafar throughout his career and has been seen accompanying him to various events and red-carpet appearances.

Currently, Zafar is working on his recent project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum and Mere Dildar Sanam.