Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

Web Desk 06:12 PM | 30 May, 2023
Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes
Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes
Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

Ali Zafar, a multi-talented Pakistani artist known for his prowess as a singer, actor, model, producer, screenwriter and painter, has made a significant contribution to both Lollywood and Bollywood, amassing a huge and dedicated fanbase.

Recently, the Teefa In Trouble actor, singer and songwriter, has been enjoying his time in Cannes, France. He shared glimpses of his experience through captivating stories, showcasing clear blue waters from his hotel.

Amidst the scenic beauty and glamorous atmosphere, Zafar took a moment to express his deep longing for his beloved wife, Ayesha Fazli.

They got married in 2009 and have two children together, a son named Azaan Zafar and a daughter named Alyza Zafar. Fazli prefers to maintain a low profile and is not actively involved in the entertainment industry. She has supported Zafar throughout his career and has been seen accompanying him to various events and red-carpet appearances.

Currently, Zafar is working on his recent project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum and Mere Dildar Sanam.

Ali Zafar celebrates "20 years of musical journey"

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary

02:32 PM | 30 May, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Pakistan Army

08:22 PM | 27 May, 2023

Ayesha Omar returns to social media with spectacular travel moments after a 14-day detox

08:49 PM | 26 May, 2023

From Iman Ali to Imran Khan, Jerdoni is top choice among clothing brands

04:36 PM | 25 May, 2023

Fawad Khan celebrates wife Sadaf's 40th birthday bash in Thailand

07:48 PM | 24 May, 2023

Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with new viral video

12:28 PM | 24 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

06:12 PM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th May, 2023

09:02 AM | 30 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.

In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.

As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 30 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: