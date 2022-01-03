Pakistani stars under fire for dancing at New Year party
Pakistani stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments are veteran actors Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed and many more.
Recently, videos have started doing rounds on the internet where a group of stars have been spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve at Shahroz Sabzwari’s home.
The celebrities included Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed, Asad Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui and many others. The stars danced and sang their heart out and were spotted having the time of their life.
However, the moral brigade has deemed some videos 'inappropriate' including the clip where Saba Hameed, Bahroz Sabzwari and Rubina Ashraf grooved together on the Bollywood song ‘Afghan Jalebi'.
With the videos doing rounds, the keyboard warriors had a lot to say and the majority just couldn't help but pass demanding remarks and directed backlash at the celebrities spotted in the video.
