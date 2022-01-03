Nimra Khan's new dance video goes viral
Nimra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.
With an impressive resume, Khan's projects have been applauded by the drama buffs. This time around, the 30-year-old has won hearts due to her killer dance moves.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Uraan actor left her followers bedazzled with a dance video where she flawlessly grooves to an upbeat song as she welcomes the new year in style.
"Last year, I was an absolutely horrible person …..so that I will make up for it this year, but I don’t think I will apologize for my past deeds. New Year, new me. Love you all 2.4M family", captioned Khan.
Khan is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Uraan, Meherbaan, Khoob Seerat and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.
