Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco

The internet was left shocked over Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam finally confirming the divorce in a 'demeaning' way.

As the divorce fiasco blows out of proportion, fellow stars Nauhseen Shah and Mathira have stepped forward to her defence.

Shah turned to her Instagram handle to reveal shocking details about Nimra's ex-husband Raja Azam.

“I am sorry but no more silence after watching @nimrakhan_official ex-husband’s video. I was invited at Nimra’s place I met him and his mother. He has a drinking problem, impulsive, disrespectful and abusive.”, she wrote.

Nausheen went on to say “I know what she went through because of this pathetic man even then she tried her level best to make her marriage work.”

“I am glad she took a stand for herself, her marriage was extremely toxic!”, she concluded.

On the other hand, the bold and beautiful Mathira also did not shy away from standing in support of Nimra Khan. She shared her two cents on the incident whilst defending the fellow actor.

Further, she believes that Azam just wants to come into the spotlight therefore this issue shouldn’t be given such attention.

Earlier, Nimra Khan was hospitalised due to deteriorating health. The 30-year-old posted an appeal for prayers on her Instagram handle as she battled urethral stones.