Romaisa Khan and Janice Tessa's new TikTok video goes viral

Web Desk 07:23 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Romaisa Khan, the well-known TikTok star, has captured the attention of many with her entertaining content. Her quick wit, humour, and irresistible charm are what sets her apart and endear her to fans.

Recently, a video featuring Habs actress Janice Tessa and TikTok star Romaisa Khan is making waves on Instagram and quickly gaining popularity.

The viral video on Instagram features Tessa and  Khan dancing to a song, accompanied by the caption, “usne shaadi ka vada kya hai magar 4ron kia hai "(He made a promise to marry, but with all four of us.)

The video garnered thousands of likes and left all the netizens giggling.

On the work front, Romaisa made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Janice made her acting debut in Habs. Her character was that of the lead protagonist's sister. She also made her singing debut by releasing the music video of her version of the song Zara Zara Behekta Hai from the Bollywood film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

