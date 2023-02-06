Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable pictures of herself living the village life

Shehnaaz Gill, the renowned Bigg Boss 13 star, is the epitome of a desi diva. During the last decade, she saw an ample increase in her fandom and made her debut as an actor in Sat Shri Akaal England.

However, there is no denying that the 28-year-old star has an army of fans on social media. With her latest social media update, she has once again given her fans a reason to be excited.

This time around, her recent Instagram post serves as clear evidence of her love for her village life and home. In the beaming photos, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a simple yellow suit, sitting atop a traditional manji (charpoy) with a cup of tea in hand. To complete her look, her head is appropriately covered with her dupatta. The actress looks content and peaceful, evidently enjoying the atmosphere of her hometown.

"hey friends ????chai peelo ????" captioned the Hosla Rakh star.

Her fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered it with compliments and laughing emojis. Actors Vicky Kaushal commented, “Chaa" and Ashish Chamoli wrote, “Cutie Shehnaaz.”

Fashion designer Ken Ferns wrote, “Waah!! (Wow) You actually did it!! Kya mast feeling hogi ye (It would have been a great feeling).”

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in the viral music video with singer Guru Randhawa, called Moon Rise. Apart from this, Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty.