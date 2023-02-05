Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Varun Sharma's birthday party

Congratulations are in order for talented Bollywood actor-comedian Varun Sharma as he celebrated his 33rd birthday. The Cirkus star with millions of fans and numerous A-list friends threw an extravagant birthday bash at a boujee restaurant in Mumbai.

The young crowd-puller's grand birthday party was attended by stars including Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and many others. The Fukrey famed star also had a fun interaction with the paparazzi.

The Dilwale actor's namesake, Varun Dhawan, attended his buddy's lavish party in a casual brown t-shirt paired with blue denim trousers and printed sneakers.

Bollywood's bubbly girl Shehnaaz Gill also flashed her million-dollar smile in her elegant attire as she made an entry to attend the party.

Director Arbaaz Khan also graced the event.

Actress Kriti Sanon was also snapped with her Arjun Patiala co-star in an adorably candid moment.

Up-and-coming actor Aayush Sharma attended the function with his darling wife Arpita Khan Sharma. The Loveyatri actor donned a black and blue checkered shirt, ripped trousers, and statement silver necklaces, while, Arpita opted for a black dress with matching heels.

Diva Sonakshi Sinha and her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal were also snapped together while Sinha also posed with actress Huma Qureshi. Both the Double XL ladies kept it casual with their outfits.

Actor Arslan Goni and his girlfriend Sussanne Khan also attended the party hand-in-hand.

Sharma's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat stunned with his denim-on-denim outfit to celebrate his best buddy's birthday bash.

On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sharma has also worked in Roohi, Chhichhore, Dolly Ki Doli, Dilwale, Raabta, FryDay, Jai Mummy Di, and Khandaani Shafakhana, to name a few. The actor will next be seen in Fukrey 3.