Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Varun Sharma's birthday party

Noor Fatima 07:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Varun Sharma's birthday party

Congratulations are in order for talented Bollywood actor-comedian Varun Sharma as he celebrated his 33rd birthday. The Cirkus star with millions of fans and numerous A-list friends threw an extravagant birthday bash at a boujee restaurant in Mumbai.

The young crowd-puller's grand birthday party was attended by stars including Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and many others. The Fukrey famed star also had a fun interaction with the paparazzi.

The Dilwale actor's namesake, Varun Dhawan, attended his buddy's lavish party in a casual brown t-shirt paired with blue denim trousers and printed sneakers. 

Bollywood's bubbly girl Shehnaaz Gill also flashed her million-dollar smile in her elegant attire as she made an entry to attend the party. 

Director Arbaaz Khan also graced the event.

Actress Kriti Sanon was also snapped with her Arjun Patiala co-star in an adorably candid moment.

Up-and-coming actor Aayush Sharma attended the function with his darling wife Arpita Khan Sharma. The Loveyatri actor donned a black and blue checkered shirt, ripped trousers, and statement silver necklaces, while, Arpita opted for a black dress with matching heels.

Diva Sonakshi Sinha and her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal were also snapped together while Sinha also posed with actress Huma Qureshi. Both the Double XL ladies kept it casual with their outfits.

Actor Arslan Goni and his girlfriend Sussanne Khan also attended the party hand-in-hand.

Sharma's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat stunned with his denim-on-denim outfit to celebrate his best buddy's birthday bash.

On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sharma has also worked in Roohi, Chhichhore, Dolly Ki Doli, Dilwale, Raabta, FryDay, Jai Mummy Di, and Khandaani Shafakhana, to name a few. The actor will next be seen in Fukrey 3.

Karan Johar’s birthday party leaves SRK, Katrina among 50 guests infected with COVID

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Meera holds 'no grudges' against Reema and Mahira

06:02 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Sanam Saeed enjoys birthday celebrations with family and friends

04:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for Shaheen and Ansha

03:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony

07:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Wedding bells ring for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

08:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to make an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show

06:27 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Varun Sharma's ...

07:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: