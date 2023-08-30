Jannat Mirza's daredevil skydiving expedition in Dubai's skies

Jannat Mirza stands tall as one of the most prominent figures in the realm of TikTok, amassing a colossal following that is a testament to her widespread popularity. Since her debut on the platform, the adoration she has received from her audience has been nothing short of immense, propelling her to instant stardom.

Apart from her successful Tiktok career, the Tere Bajre Di Rakhi star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip. Recently she was spotted with her sister in Dubai.

Recently, Mirza embraced an exhilarating escapade; skydiving. Though the experience evoked trepidation, she confronted her fears head-on, taking the daring leap from a plane high above.

"Embracing my fears!???? that was scary but exciting ????" she captioned the post.

The post raked in thousands of reactions as her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-08-30/1693405285-1737.jpeg