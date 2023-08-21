Jannat Mirza beats the heat in swimming pool; pictures go viral

Jannat Mirza needs no introduction to the world of social media stardom. With a massive fan following spanning across platforms, she's become a household name and a powerhouse of entertainment.

Notably, she even stepped onto the silver screen with her debut in "Tere Bajray Di Rakhi."

While her fame continues to soar, Jannat's heart finds solace in travel, and she dedicates six months every year to Japan, where her maternal roots lie. Now, in the vibrant city of Dubai, she's embracing a luxurious vacation, relishing moments of relaxation and adventure.

It is getting hotter amid scorching heat in mid-August and the only way to beat the heat is to take a dip in the pool and swim through the hot months. And, this is exactly what Jannat is doing right now. Mirza took to her Instagram where she dropped lit pictures, giving her fans fresh vibes to beat the heat.

"Behind every successful person lies a pack of haters✨???? Having the time of my life" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The post raked in thousands of reactions as her fans filled the comment section with heart emojis.