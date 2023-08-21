Zaka Ashraf joins Pakistani squad in Hambantota before Afghanistan series

HAMBANTOTA – Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, has met with the Pakistan men's cricket squad prior to their opening One-Day International match against Afghanistan in Hambantota.

In his remarks to the squad, Chairman Management Committee PCB expressed his sincere wish that Pakistan will win the Asia Cup with their efforts, ''I have no doubt that you will continue your winning spirit and confidence into the World Cup and return home with the World Cup title.''

“This team under our great captain [Babar Azam] is performing really well. He has a talented team, and they are all performing in their respective roles. We have world-class batters and bowlers on the side. We have a good combination and I don’t find any reason why we should not win this trophy,” he addded.

He also stated that former cricketers from Pakistan and around the world were backing Pakistan as favourites for the Asia Cup because of their current form. He further told the players, "All of you are capable enough to beat your opponents. We have won the World Cup before and secured the Asia Cup twice. There is no reason to believe we cannot do it again. Show your best performance on the field. Best wishes are with you."

Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first match set to be played on 22 August. The series will conclude on 26 August before the team travels back to Pakistan to take play the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal on August 30.