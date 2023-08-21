Zaka Ashraf joins Pakistani squad in Hambantota before Afghanistan series

HAMBANTOTA – Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, has met with the Pakistan men's cricket squad prior to their opening One-Day International match against Afghanistan in Hambantota.
In his remarks to the squad, Chairman Management Committee PCB expressed his sincere wish that Pakistan will win the Asia Cup with their efforts, ''I have no doubt that you will continue your winning spirit and confidence into the World Cup and return home with the World Cup title.''
“This team under our great captain [Babar Azam] is performing really well. He has a talented team, and they are all performing in their respective roles. We have world-class batters and bowlers on the side. We have a good combination and I don’t find any reason why we should not win this trophy,” he addded.
He also stated that former cricketers from Pakistan and around the world were backing Pakistan as favourites for the Asia Cup because of their current form. He further told the players, "All of you are capable enough to beat your opponents. We have won the World Cup before and secured the Asia Cup twice. There is no reason to believe we cannot do it again. Show your best performance on the field. Best wishes are with you."
Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first match set to be played on 22 August. The series will conclude on 26 August before the team travels back to Pakistan to take play the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal on August 30.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.