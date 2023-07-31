Pakistan and Afghanistan to play three-matches ODI series in August

LAHORE – For a three-match One-Day International series in August, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka to play against Afghanistan.

The first two games between the two sides will be played in Hambantota on February 22 and 24, and then on February 26 they will fly to Colombo for the final ODI.

The 50-over ACC Men's Asia Cup will start on August 30 with Pakistan playing Nepal at the scenic Multan Cricket Stadium. These three matches will provide Babar Azam's team a chance to hone their combinations.

The national men's team will convene in Sri Lanka on August 17 and train there on August 19, 20, and 21.

Pakistan has won all four of the one-day international matches it has played against Afghanistan.

Tour schedule

First ODI, Hambantota, August 22

Second ODI, Hambantota, August 24

Third ODI, Hambantota, August 26