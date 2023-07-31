Search

Sports

Pakistan and Afghanistan to play three-matches ODI series in August

Web Desk 10:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Pakistan and Afghanistan to play three-matches ODI series in August
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – For a three-match One-Day International series in August, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka to play against Afghanistan.

The first two games between the two sides will be played in Hambantota on February 22 and 24, and then on February 26 they will fly to Colombo for the final ODI.

The 50-over ACC Men's Asia Cup will start on August 30 with Pakistan playing Nepal at the scenic Multan Cricket Stadium. These three matches will provide Babar Azam's team a chance to hone their combinations.

The national men's team will convene in Sri Lanka on August 17 and train there on August 19, 20, and 21. 

Pakistan has won all four of the one-day international matches it has played against Afghanistan. 

Tour schedule

First ODI, Hambantota, August 22 

Second ODI, Hambantota, August 24 

Third ODI, Hambantota, August 26

ICC accepts Pakistan’s stance ahead of World Cup 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India match likely to be rescheduled

02:55 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

No e-tickets for 2023 ODI World Cup, says Indian cricket chief

10:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Pakistan allows national hockey team to play in India

12:00 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Win over Sri Lanka cements Pakistan's top position on ICC Test Championship points table

09:55 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

09:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

PAKvSL: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to sweep Test series 2-0

04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Here's everything to know about Benazir Bhutto's iconic Madame ...

12:15 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 31, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (31 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: