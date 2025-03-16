Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Alizeh Shah shows Middle Finger to haters trolling her Bold Content

KARACHI – Lollywood star Alizeh Shah silenced her critics and trolls with vile gesture and a powerful message, as she took to social media to defend herself against the continuous hate she received.

In a viral video, the Ehd-e-Wafaa star expressed her frustration and exhaustion with the ongoing trolling and criticism. She mentioned staying composed to maximum and it’s enough. Her message turned more intense as she delivered an unapologetic middle finger to her critics, telling them, “I’ve had enough now, mind your own business, and let me live my life.”

 

Shah faced controversies regarding her bold fashion choices, changes in her appearance, but the actor is apparently done with criticism. She made it clear that she’s done listening to what people have to say, even suggesting that she could change her appearance and body if she wished.

In the video, she also expressed gratitude and love to her fans who continue to support her. “To those who still love me, I love them immensely too,” she said.

Alizeh’s message sparked wave of mixed reactions from social media users. Many users rapped her behavior, with one user sarcastically remarking, “Even in anger, filters are necessary,” while another said, “With this attitude, she’ll never get work.” Others, however, defended her right to express herself and live her life on her own terms.

‘Roza Rakh Kar Meri Story Dekhne Ka Kya Point Hai?’ Alizeh Shah tells critics

