Nora Fatehi steals the show with latest pictures

Nora Fatehi has cemented herself among Bollywood’s top-tier stars, with a large number of fans admiring her dance moves and impeccable acting skills.
Being an avid social media user, she continues to share scintillating pictures of herself on social platforms, melting people’s hearts.
Making her presence felt on Instagram once more, Fatehi gracefully revealed a new collection of photos that triumphed in captivating her audience once again. Adorned in an ensemble radiating both elegance and charisma, she effortlessly seized the centre of attention. Her choice of attire, a baby pink bodycon suit adorned with intricate jewels, was complemented by her hair styled into a sleek, long ponytail cascading down her back.
Nora's dedicated fandom took to the comments section yet again, showering the post with heartfelt comments and a plethora of emoticons.
With an impressive following of over 45.3 million on her Instagram handle, Nora has undoubtedly solidified her status as a bona fide star, consistently asserting her prowess in making a resounding statement.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.