Pakistan return to No. 1 spot in ICC’s ODI rankings after Afghanistan series whitewash

The series whitewash over Afghanistan has once again helped Pakistan return to the No. 1 spot in the Men’s ODI Rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday.

Pakistan led the series 3-0. They had won the first ODI by 142 runs at the back of a brilliant bowling display. The second game was a nail-biting thriller, with the Men in Green eking out a win in the last over of the game with one wicket in hand.

And finally, Pakistan won the third match by 59 runs after a solid second half of the innings with the bat. Despite a stutter in the middle with the bat, Pakistan finished strong on a slow pitch, making 268 with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scoring half-centuries.

In reply, Faheem Ashraf snared two early on before the spinners struck at regular intervals to keep Afghanistan in check. Mujeeb ur Rahman fought back with a 26-ball half-century, but Pakistan eventually had too much on board for Afghanistan to win.

Shadab finished with three wickets to his name as Pakistan completed a whitewash.