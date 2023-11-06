Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in history to be dismissed under timed out rule

DUBAI – Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has become first player in the history of the international cricket to be given out due to “timed out”.
Mathews headed to ground to bat at No.6 after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed but had to walk back before facing a single ball after he was timed out.
The veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder, who made a late entry to the World Cup as a replacement player, was left befuddled as Bangladesh appealed when he took time to sort an issue with his helmet.
The incident happened in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings when Shakib Al Hasan had just dismissed Samarawickrama, caught by Mahmudullah near the rope, ICC said in a blog.
Mathews took his time walking in, and then struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard.
As he signalled to the dressing room for a new helmet, Shakib and the Bangladesh team appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal much to Mathews' dismay.
Mathews was seen deep in discussion with Bangladesh and the umpires, but the appeal was not withdrawn and Mathews had to walk back dismayed.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:
40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.
With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the Bangladesh’s appeal.
It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter was dismissed according to the "timed out" law.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
