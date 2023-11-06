  

Search

ODI World Cup UpdatesSports

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in history to be dismissed under timed out rule

04:54 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in history to be dismissed under timed out rule
Source: ICC

DUBAI – Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has become first player in the history of the international cricket to be given out due to “timed out”.

Mathews headed to ground to bat at No.6 after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed but had to walk back before facing a single ball after he was timed out. 

The veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder, who made a late entry to the World Cup as a replacement player, was left befuddled as Bangladesh appealed when he took time to sort an issue with his helmet. 

The incident happened in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings when Shakib Al Hasan had just dismissed Samarawickrama, caught by Mahmudullah near the rope, ICC said in a blog. 

Mathews took his time walking in, and then struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard.

As he signalled to the dressing room for a new helmet, Shakib and the Bangladesh team appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal much to Mathews' dismay.

Mathews was seen deep in discussion with Bangladesh and the umpires, but the appeal was not withdrawn and Mathews had to walk back dismayed.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

World Cup 2023: Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in smog-choked New Delhi today

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the Bangladesh’s appeal. 

It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter was dismissed according to the "timed out" law.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:21 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Sri Lanka captain Mendis refuses to congratulate Virat Kohli for ODI ...

11:05 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live ...

10:18 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka set 280-run target for Bangladesh

09:11 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Kohli becomes seventh player to score century on birthday

08:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Delhi smog forces Sri Lanka to cancel training ahead of Bangladesh ...

03:52 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf register unwanted record with most ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:22 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: