Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday slashed the petrol prices by Rs8 per litre.
The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during a televised address. Following the decision, the price of petrol has been lowered to Rs262 per litre, reflecting a reduction of Rs8. Similarly, the new price for diesel will be Rs253 per litre, indicating a decrease of Rs5.
These revised prices will take effect from 12am tonight and will remain unchanged for the next two weeks. Minister Dar highlighted that during the month of May, petrol and diesel prices had already been lowered by Rs20 and Rs35 per litre, respectively.
PML-N senior leader Maryam Nawaz took to twitter and shared the news with her followers.
Alhamdolillah! ???? https://t.co/c5q7AekPue— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 31, 2023
This move by the government comes in response to mounting pressure caused by the previous record-high petrol prices of Rs282 per litre earlier this year and the region's currently highest inflation rate.
While the recent decline in global oil prices has provided some relief, the government continues to face challenges in keeping prices stable due to the depreciation of the rupee. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had estimated a potential reduction of Rs5 per litre for diesel and petrol. Additionally, there were speculations that the government might maintain the prices of petroleum products unchanged due to the rupee's depreciation.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
