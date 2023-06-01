Daily Horoscope – June 1, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Aries (March 21- April 19)
Today, your relationship with parents and friends may get spoiled due to position due to rudeness. Settle down the long-standing issues which have been a source of worry. You may deliver your best in your newly started business. Your financial condition will improve and make you comfortable.
Taurus (April 19- May 20)
Today, you may find a good day for all working professionals. Your efforts will be recognized and rewarded at office and by the colleagues. You need a clarity of mind to take decisions at managerial level. You will realize importance of money but try to save some amount for hard time for future tasks.
Gemini (May 20 - June 21)
Today, you may find a good day for all working professionals. Your efforts will be recognized and rewarded at office and by the colleagues. You need a clarity of mind to take decisions. You will realize importance of money but try to save some amount for hard time. Take care of all Love all love birds and feel the differentiate between your friends circle.
Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)
This day reminds you to you need to realize the harshness of life with unseen and unexpected problems. You have to fight till the end to achieve your goals. Keep striving hard to face and get through this hardest time. Be honest and committed to the tasks being pending for days.
Leo (July 22- August 22)
Today, you may be facing problems after all commitments and financial transactions. Your charming nature and pleasant personality would help you make new friends and improve relationship with old business community. You will have adequate leisure time today. You will experience the true ecstasy of love and affection
Virgo (August 22- September22)
Today, you have to select the right time to start your postponed projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual calmness for inner-self. Stay calm and relaxed for all assigned tasks ahead.
Libra (September 22 - October 23)
Today, you may be troubled with conflicts and clashes with spouse. If you had invested in any capita in some lands or stock exchange overseas, its high tiem to follow this crisis. Enjoy romantic life and stay calm in your home.
Scorpio (October 23- November 22)
Today, your elderly person health may cause some worries and concerns. Your lover may get hurt about something you had said. Do realize the importance of words and their timings. You may start a new venture with belief and conviction
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)
Today, you may suffer some mental and physical pains. It’s high time when you can maintain fitness after following strict rules and regulations. Our profits can increase and expenses are less, would possibly raise your bank balance.
Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)
Today, you have to focus for future tasks ahead. You have been ignoring the importance of acknowledgement and applause. All love birds may find the best moments to share and exchange views. Students need to focus for final exams preparation. Spend quality time with spouse and kids.
Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)
Pisces: (February 18 -20March)
Today, you understood the difference between reality and imaginations and their practical pursuit. Be in a doable mood so gather all energies and refocus all pending tasks. Always try to value your potential and energies. Be a bold and generous man especially when you achieved marked targets.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
