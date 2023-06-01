May 9 protests: Pemra restricts channels from giving air time to hate mongers

ISLAMABAD – In a recent directive to television channels, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has called for a media boycott of individuals promoting hatred, engaging in acts of violence, and facilitating such behaviour. The authority advised channels to remain vigilant and refrain from providing airtime to these individuals.

The notification, issued on Wednesday, acknowledged that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, there are certain exceptions to this right. Article 19 of The Constitution of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan specifies that freedom of speech and expression, as well as freedom of the press, are subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of various factors, including the glory of Islam, the integrity and defence of Pakistan, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, and contempt of court or incitement to an offense.

The notification emphasized the importance of striking a balance between protecting freedom of speech and maintaining public order. It referred to the events of “Black Day” on May 9, when violent protests erupted in various cities following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The notification condemned the actions of political zealots who attacked state and public properties, endangered lives, and aimed to weaken the country and its institutions.

In light of these circumstances, the notification directed all satellite TV channel licensees to remain vigilant and refrain from promoting any hate mongers, perpetrators, or their facilitators inadvertently. The media regulating agency stressed the promotion of national unity and instructed the blackout of individuals propagating hate speech.

The notification further stated that planners and perpetrators of hateful violence should not be given a platform on television, and broadcasting violent or discriminatory content should be avoided. It also outlined that licensees must ensure that their programs and advertisements do not prejudice the interests of Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity, its ideology, security, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or bring disrepute to state institutions, including the armed forces.

In addition, the notification directed all licensees to adhere to the provisions of PEMRA laws and the orders of superior courts by refraining from providing airtime to individuals who propagate hate speech and incite public sentiments against the Federation and State Institutions.

To ensure effective monitoring of the content being aired live, the notification mandated that all broadcasters implement an effective time delay mechanism.

“No licensee shall broadcast any live program unless there is an effective delaying mechanism put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with this Code,” the notification read.