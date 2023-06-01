May 9 protests: Pemra restricts channels from giving air time to hate mongers

ISLAMABAD – In a recent directive to television channels, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has called for a media boycott of individuals promoting hatred, engaging in acts of violence, and facilitating such behaviour. The authority advised channels to remain vigilant and refrain from providing airtime to these individuals.
The notification, issued on Wednesday, acknowledged that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, there are certain exceptions to this right. Article 19 of The Constitution of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan specifies that freedom of speech and expression, as well as freedom of the press, are subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of various factors, including the glory of Islam, the integrity and defence of Pakistan, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, and contempt of court or incitement to an offense.
The notification emphasized the importance of striking a balance between protecting freedom of speech and maintaining public order. It referred to the events of “Black Day” on May 9, when violent protests erupted in various cities following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The notification condemned the actions of political zealots who attacked state and public properties, endangered lives, and aimed to weaken the country and its institutions.
In light of these circumstances, the notification directed all satellite TV channel licensees to remain vigilant and refrain from promoting any hate mongers, perpetrators, or their facilitators inadvertently. The media regulating agency stressed the promotion of national unity and instructed the blackout of individuals propagating hate speech.
The notification further stated that planners and perpetrators of hateful violence should not be given a platform on television, and broadcasting violent or discriminatory content should be avoided. It also outlined that licensees must ensure that their programs and advertisements do not prejudice the interests of Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity, its ideology, security, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or bring disrepute to state institutions, including the armed forces.
In addition, the notification directed all licensees to adhere to the provisions of PEMRA laws and the orders of superior courts by refraining from providing airtime to individuals who propagate hate speech and incite public sentiments against the Federation and State Institutions.
To ensure effective monitoring of the content being aired live, the notification mandated that all broadcasters implement an effective time delay mechanism.
“No licensee shall broadcast any live program unless there is an effective delaying mechanism put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with this Code,” the notification read.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
