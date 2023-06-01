Heavy taxation on tobacco products essential for better economy 

LAHORE - In recent years, the issue of tobacco consumption and its detrimental effects on public health has gained significant attention worldwide. Recognizing the grave consequences of tobacco use, governments around the globe have implemented various strategies to curb its prevalence.
One such strategy that holds immense potential for a prosperous Pakistan is the imposition of high taxes on tobacco products. By effectively implementing and maintaining high taxes, Pakistan can not only address public health concerns but also pave the way towards a more prosperous nation.
The foremost advantage of imposing high taxes on tobacco is the significant improvement in public health. Studies have shown a direct correlation between increased tobacco prices and reduced consumption rates. Higher taxes make tobacco products less affordable, discouraging both current and potential smokers.
This decrease in tobacco usage would subsequently lead to a decline in tobacco-related diseases such as lung cancer, heart ailments, and respiratory disorders, resulting in healthier citizens and a reduced burden on the healthcare system.
Contrary to popular belief, high taxes on tobacco can also contribute to economic prosperity. The revenue generated from tobacco taxes can be allocated towards crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. This increased funding allows the government to invest in social welfare programs and provide better public services, ultimately improving the standard of living for the citizens.
Additionally, reduced healthcare costs resulting from lower tobacco consumption alleviate the financial strain on the healthcare system, enabling resources to be allocated more efficiently.
High tobacco taxes can have positive environmental impacts as well. The tobacco industry is known for its significant contribution to deforestation, as vast areas of land are cleared for tobacco cultivation.
By reducing tobacco consumption through high taxes, the demand for tobacco products would decrease, leading to a decrease in deforestation rates. Preserving forests not only helps mitigate climate change but also protects biodiversity and provides livelihoods for communities dependent on forest resources.
Imposing high taxes on tobacco products is a viable and promising strategy for a prosperous Pakistan. It offers a multitude of benefits, including improved public health, economic growth, job creation, environmental conservation, and enhanced quality of life for the citizens. It is imperative for the government to continue implementing and enforcing these high taxes to ensure a sustainable future for the country.
Moreover, it is crucial to allocate the revenue generated from tobacco taxes towards essential sectors, focusing on social welfare, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. By investing in these areas, Pakistan can build a strong foundation for progress and development.
High taxes on tobacco are not merely a means to deter tobacco use but also a pathway to a healthier, wealthier, and more prosperous Pakistan.
It is the collective responsibility of the government, policymakers, and citizens to support and advocate for such measures, ultimately shaping a brighter future for the nation.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
