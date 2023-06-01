Torture on doctor: YDA boycotts OPDs across Punjab

LAHORE – The Young Doctors Association has launched a widespread protest across Punjab in a forceful response to the recent act of violence against a doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Lahore.

As a result of this protest, outdoor wards in hospitals throughout the province have been shut down by the association, as they demand the implementation of anti-terrorism measures against those responsible for violent acts.

This immediate closure of outdoor patient departments (OPDs) in hospitals across Punjab is causing significant inconvenience for patients in need of medical attention.

The catalyst for this protest was a shocking incident that occurred at the Children’s Hospital just one day ago.

Tragically, a child, whose identity remains undisclosed, passed away while receiving treatment. The family members, overwhelmed by grief and frustration, directed their anger towards the doctors and nurses responsible for the child’s care, subjecting them to brutal torture.

During the incident, one doctor suffered a fractured arm, while the nurses endured mistreatment from the enraged family members.

The severity of the attack prompted the Young Doctors Association to take swift action. They suspended all indoor and outdoor medical services at the Children’s Hospital and announced a sit-in protest on Ferozepur Road to voice their concerns and demand justice for the assaulted medical professionals.

Five individuals have been accused in a registered case. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the enraged relatives of the deceased attempted to kill the doctors. The accused not only resorted to physical violence but also targeted female doctors and nurses, causing them harm.

As the protest continues, patients throughout Punjab are grappling with the closure of outdoor wards, facing difficulties in accessing essential medical services.