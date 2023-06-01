Torture on doctor: YDA boycotts OPDs across Punjab

LAHORE – The Young Doctors Association has launched a widespread protest across Punjab in a forceful response to the recent act of violence against a doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Lahore.
As a result of this protest, outdoor wards in hospitals throughout the province have been shut down by the association, as they demand the implementation of anti-terrorism measures against those responsible for violent acts.
This immediate closure of outdoor patient departments (OPDs) in hospitals across Punjab is causing significant inconvenience for patients in need of medical attention.
The catalyst for this protest was a shocking incident that occurred at the Children’s Hospital just one day ago.
Tragically, a child, whose identity remains undisclosed, passed away while receiving treatment. The family members, overwhelmed by grief and frustration, directed their anger towards the doctors and nurses responsible for the child’s care, subjecting them to brutal torture.
During the incident, one doctor suffered a fractured arm, while the nurses endured mistreatment from the enraged family members.
The severity of the attack prompted the Young Doctors Association to take swift action. They suspended all indoor and outdoor medical services at the Children’s Hospital and announced a sit-in protest on Ferozepur Road to voice their concerns and demand justice for the assaulted medical professionals.
Five individuals have been accused in a registered case. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the enraged relatives of the deceased attempted to kill the doctors. The accused not only resorted to physical violence but also targeted female doctors and nurses, causing them harm.
As the protest continues, patients throughout Punjab are grappling with the closure of outdoor wards, facing difficulties in accessing essential medical services.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-1-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.