Outrage as patient’s family torture doctor at Children’s Hospital in viral video

LAHORE – A doctor was tortured by attendants at the Children Hospital in the Punjab capital following the death of a child.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing members of a family beating up the doctor, who can be seen bleeding from his nose.

The doctor can also be seen trying to escape the room while the enraged people have grabbed him from the collar.

Reports said the situation turned violent after their child, who was admitted to the hospital, died with the relatives blaming the doctors for negligence. The victims doctor suffered fracture in his arm and head injury.

https://twitter.com/DrAijazUdDin/status/1663788685689602048

During the episode, female staff of the hospital also faced misbehavrious from the angry relatives of the deceased child.

Meanwhile, the Young Doctors association has suspended all indoor and outdoor medical services at the Children’s Hospital, demanding action against those involved in the incident.

A case has been registered against five suspects, who have also been arrested by police for further legal actions.