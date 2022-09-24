Jinnah Sindh Medical University professor beaten up by students over 'sexual harassment'

KARACHI – A professor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University was brutally assaulted by a group of students for abusing his position of authority with vile behaviour.

The disgraceful incident made headlines as female students held a protest demonstration against alleged sexual harassment at the hands of an educationist, identified as Manzur Ahmad.

In a viral clip doing rounds on social media, students can be seen assaulting and dragging Manzur on the varsity campus. In another clip, the charged students can be seen slapping and tearing his clothes.

Professor of economics at IHBM, JSMU r*ped(or tried to) a female student. Upon shouting other students gathered and the beat the harasser till he bled#manzoornamanzoor#jsmu #ihbm #sexualharassment pic.twitter.com/ndlZCfwBUy — Syed Ahsan (@Syed_Ahson21) September 23, 2022

They alleged that one of the female students was sexually harassed by Manzur, maintaining that the victim was threatened if she speaks up against the harassment.

The victim maintained that she was first scared but managed to tell her fellow students about the whole incident, which flickered protest on the campus.

Meanwhile, JSMU Registrar told a media outlet that the accused has been suspended and the complaint has been registered in the Harassment and Disciplinary Committee while investigations are underway.

He also assured early completion of the inquiry, maintaining a zero-tolerance against such incidents.