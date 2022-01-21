Pakistani man arrested in Kyrgyzstan for attempting to rape fellow citizen

08:00 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistani man arrested in Kyrgyzstan for attempting to rape fellow citizen
BISHKEK – Kyrgyzstan police have arrested a Pakistani man for attempting to rape a female fellow citizen, it emerged on Friday.

The Sverdlovsk district police detained the man after receiving a complaint against them. The identity of the suspect is yet be revealed.

According to the complainant, one of her acquaintances had tried to rape her.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

