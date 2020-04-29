Fake draft of NAB Ordinance amendments circulating on media, says law ministry
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Law said on Wednesday that it has not yet started working on preparing a draft amendment to NAB Ordinance, rejecting the reports being shared on social median and mainstream media about proposed amendments.
Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the PTI government believed in transparent accountability, adding that the amendments will be brought to NAB laws with the consultation of the opposition parties.
He said that the opposition wanted to reduce the powers of the anti-graft buster, adding that business community will be given full protections.
Akbar assured that no amendment will be introduced that will be against the manifesto of the party.
According to the reported amendments, the cases handled by the federal and provincial regulatory bodies will also not come under the jurisdiction of NAB.
If the law is passed, the NAB will not be able to conduct investigation into matters related to the taxes and duties.
Under the changes, the accountability bureau will no longer be probing corruption-related matters that do not involve a sum of at least Rs1 billion. The federal cabinet will also be exempt from NAB inquires, Geo News reported.
The trials of these cases will be held by the district courts instead of accountability courts once the government ratifies the amendment to the laws.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 346 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar to ...02:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
- No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: Sindh govt12:11 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre for May10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- 28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud exhibition in Jinan, ...09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- PTI lawmaker Sidra Imran tests negative for coronavirus07:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat coronavirus pandemic soon03:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan02:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy02:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020