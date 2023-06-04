Historic as Pakistan starts border trade with Kazakhstan via Silk Route

ISLAMABAD – Trade and economic ties are gradually expanding between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, and in a recent development, Islamabad has sent its first transit consignment to the Central Asian nation via the historic Silk Route.
The two sides ushered in a new era of trade border trade was started under Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) signed between Pakistan, Kazakhstan, China, and Kyrgyzstan.
Two sides also marked the start of a new era at the Silk Route Dry Port (SRDP) which is located near Khunjerab Pass. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan Commerce Minister, Collector Customs, and other officials attended the ceremony.
The first transit consignment will move through China to Almaty, Kazakhstan’s trading hub. The new route cuts trade time and costs and is said to be a promising avenue for regional nations including Pakistan.
As of June 2023, trade volume between the two sides stands at $219 million, which experts say is less than its true potential as the South Asian nation shares a huge market with the EU, Gulf regions, and the US.
Under the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), the two sides can rake in historic gains with trade between Central Asia and the Gwadar Port.
Pakistan and Kazakhstan earlier signed several agreements to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation. Key areas of collaboration include agriculture, energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and tourism.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
