Good news for travelers as Canadian airline set to start direct flights to Pakistan

ONTARIO – A Canadian private airline has unveiled plans to operate direct flights between Pakistan and Canada.

Media reports suggest that Canadian private airline Zara Airways in a statement, confirmed starting direct flights from Toronto to major Pakistani cities.

Passengers traveling between two sides need to wait till August when Zara Airways will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. Boeing 777 aircraft will be used in the first phase and the operations will be increased in light of demand.

Pakistani-Canadian businessman reportedly rolled out new flights, in a joint venture with Shaheen Airline. The ground services, cabin crew, and other operational support from partner airline will support the new air carrier.

It has been learnt that the private airline has approached relevant authorities for securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the route.

The addition of private airline is said to improve the country’s aviation which lately got boost of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and other airlines.