Three kids killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta
QUETTA – Three children were killed on Thursday when a hand grenade they mistook for a toy exploded in an area of Kharotabad Quetta, confirmed to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.
In a couple of tweets, he said that three others were also injured after the device went off, adding that an investigation has been launched to find where the children found the explosive device.
پولیس CTD کے تازہ ترین رپورٹ کیمطابق بچے ایک دستی بم کو کھلونا سمجھ کر اس سے کھیل رہے تھے کہ دھماکہ ہوگیا۔— Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) June 3, 2021
دستی بم بجوں کو کہاں سے ملا انکوائری کا عمل جاری ہے https://t.co/7cEmRHcQji
The police have reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the site to collect evidence.
The spokesperson said that the injured children have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
