Three kids killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta

07:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
QUETTA – Three children were killed on Thursday when a hand grenade they mistook for a toy exploded in an area of Kharotabad Quetta, confirmed to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

In a couple of tweets, he said that three others were also injured after the device went off, adding that an investigation has been launched to find where the children found the explosive device.  

The police have reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the site to collect evidence.

The spokesperson said that the injured children have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

