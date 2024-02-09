Fact-Check: Has NA-87 Khushab returning officer really resigned?

Social media was abuzz with reports on Friday that Khushab Additional Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Sohaib, who performed duty as returning officer during the February 8 general election, has resigned from his job.

As per the reports, without giving any reasons for his resignation, Sohaib said he enjoyed 35 years of his service but the last 2-3 days had been a nightmare for him.

Reports also cited him saying that he did not want to share the reasons for his resignation. Here is a copy of the resignation Sohaib allegedly submitted to the authorities.

However, when contacted, the Khushab DCO Office confirmed to DailyPakistan that the news about Sohaib's resignation was fake and there was no truth in reports circulation on social media.

Check Pakistan General Elections 2024 Results online