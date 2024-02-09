General Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidates lead the race as PML-N, PPP falter

Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to announce complete results of the General Elections 2024 even 28 hours after completion of the voting process, results received so far show that independent candidates supported by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are leading the race for the prime minister’s office from the front.

According to the results compiled by various TV channels, PTI-backed candidates have won at least 95 seats of the National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are trailing behind with 67 seats and 52 seats, respectively. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has secured 15 seats of the National Assembly, PML 3 seats, JUI-F 2 seats and IPP 2 seats.

Pakistan held general elections across the nation on Thursday, February 8, in a very tense environment.

Millions of voters registered themselves to vote, with nearly half of them under the age of 35. Over 5,000 candidates, including only 313 women, competed for 266 directly elected seats in the 336-member National Assembly.