General Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidates lead the race as PML-N, PPP falter

Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to announce complete results of the General Elections 2024 even 28 hours after completion of the voting process, results received so far show that independent candidates supported by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are leading the race for the prime minister’s office from the front.
According to the results compiled by various TV channels, PTI-backed candidates have won at least 95 seats of the National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are trailing behind with 67 seats and 52 seats, respectively. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has secured 15 seats of the National Assembly, PML 3 seats, JUI-F 2 seats and IPP 2 seats.
Pakistan held general elections across the nation on Thursday, February 8, in a very tense environment.
Millions of voters registered themselves to vote, with nearly half of them under the age of 35. Over 5,000 candidates, including only 313 women, competed for 266 directly elected seats in the 336-member National Assembly.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
