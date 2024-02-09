Another African country announces visa-free entry: Details inside

LILONGWE - An African country, Malawi has announced the lifting of visa restrictions for travelers from 79 countries, aiming to boost tourism and facilitate trade.

Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhałe announced the development through a gazette notice, removing visa requirements for nationals from countries such as the UK, China, Russia, Germany, Australia, and Canada amongst others.

This change in immigration regulations extends to citizens of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

Moreover, exemptions apply to countries imposing visa requirements on Malawian citizens and certain groups like diplomats.

As per the details, Multiple-entry visas in Malawi now have a validity period of up to 12 months, further enhancing accessibility. Commenting on the development, Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule expressed optimism, describing the decision as an opportunity to showcase Malawi's attractions to the world. The British embassy in Malawi encouraged its citizens to take advantage of the relaxed visa regulations and explore the country's popular tourist destinations.

Malawi's move aligns with a broader trend across Africa towards easing visa restrictions to foster regional integration and economic growth. By lifting visa requirements, Malawi aims to address the shortage of foreign currency and attract more visitors. This decision is part of a larger effort to remove barriers hindering intra-African travel, echoing recent initiatives by other African nations like Ghana.

The continent is witnessing a gradual shift towards greater visa liberalization, with several countries working towards visa-free entry for all African visitors.

The visa-free entry is being promoted on a global scale and countries like China are also opening up to the outside world to repair the damage caused as a result of the pandemic which had brought travel to a standstill.